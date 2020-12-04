Holiday cheer is in the air as Jean-Talon opens first Christmas market

Holiday cheer was in the air at the Jean-Talon Market on Friday, as its first Christmas market opened to the public.
The market is set up to look like a small Christmas village, with 10 local merchants offering their wares in chalet-style stalls.
Vendors include artisanal soaps, foie gras and duck products, handmade jewelry, maple syrup products and Quebec-grown dried fine herbs.
“I’m excited to have the first edition here,” said the market’s interim director, Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet.
“It’s a good way to discover new products, to shop locally and to give small gifts to your loved ones.”
There are also food stalls offering crepes and waffles and a food truck with hot chocolate and Christmas sangria.
With COVID-19, several hygiene measures are in place.
A hand sanitizer station is set up at the entrance, face masks are required and each stall has a plastic film separating merchants from customers.
It’s also set up outdoors, which helps keep the risk of transmission low.
“In Jean-Talon market, we needed a Christmas market,” said Patrick Lauzon, the owner of Chacun son arôme, a fine herbs producer.
“We are really happy to have it in here.”
Organizers hope this year’s Christmas market will be the first of many.
“We’re confident it will be a new tradition here, so it will only grow next year,” said Fabien-Ouellet.
The market is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 23.
It will also open on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.
