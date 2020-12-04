Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Holiday cheer is in the air as Jean-Talon opens first Christmas market

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 8:39 pm
A stall at the Jean-Talon Christmas Market. Friday December 4th, 2020.
A stall at the Jean-Talon Christmas Market. Friday December 4th, 2020. Gloria Henriquez / Global News

Holiday cheer was in the air at the Jean-Talon Market on Friday, as its first Christmas market opened to the public.

The market is set up to look like a small Christmas village, with 10 local merchants offering their wares in chalet-style stalls.

Vendors include artisanal soaps, foie gras and duck products, handmade jewelry, maple syrup products and Quebec-grown dried fine herbs.

Read more: Farmers anticipate a record year for Christmas tree sales

“I’m excited to have the first edition here,” said the market’s interim director, Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet.

“It’s a good way to discover new products, to shop locally and to give small gifts to your loved ones.”

There are also food stalls offering crepes and waffles and a food truck with hot chocolate and Christmas sangria.

Read more: Coronavirus: Should seniors come to Christmas in Montreal? The experts weigh in

With COVID-19, several hygiene measures are in place.

A hand sanitizer station is set up at the entrance, face masks are required and each stall has a plastic film separating merchants from customers.

It’s also set up outdoors, which helps keep the risk of transmission low.

“In Jean-Talon market, we needed a Christmas market,” said Patrick Lauzon, the owner of Chacun son arôme, a fine herbs producer.

“We are really happy to have it in here.”

The Jean-Talon Christmas market opened for the first time on Friday, December 4th, 2020.
The Jean-Talon Christmas market opened for the first time on Friday, December 4th, 2020. Gloria Henriquez

Organizers hope this year’s Christmas market will be the first of many.

“We’re confident it will be a new tradition here, so it will only grow next year,” said Fabien-Ouellet.

Read more: Quebecers should brace themselves for no Christmas family gatherings: opposition

The market is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 23.

It will also open on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

Click to play video 'Montreal unveils measures to boost local holiday shopping during COVID-19 crisis' Montreal unveils measures to boost local holiday shopping during COVID-19 crisis
Montreal unveils measures to boost local holiday shopping during COVID-19 crisis – Oct 22, 2020
CoronavirusCOVID-19Christmas MarketJean-Talon MarketMontreal public marketsMontreal Christmas ShoppingJean-Talon Christmas MarketMarches Publiques MontrealShop Local Montreal
