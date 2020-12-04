Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 45 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations tick back up

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 3:56 pm
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 45 new coronavirus cases on Friday as well as a jump in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19.

There have now been 8,653 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

One additional person with COVID-19 has died in the last 24 hours, raising Ottawa’s death toll of the pandemic to 379.

Read more: Commission flags poor oversight of Ontario nursing homes as COVID-19 deaths jump

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has slowly crept up each day this week, standing at 383 on Friday compared with 344 on Monday.

The number of people in hospital due to the virus jumped up as well on Friday. There are currently 30 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — the number of occupied hospital beds had fluctuated between 23 and 25 all week — with one person still in intensive care.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 97 per cent of acute care beds are currently occupied in Ottawa.

Growing concerns about increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations

Two new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Friday, raising the number of ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa to 36.

One staff member has tested positive for the virus at the Centre d’Accueil Champlain long-term care home, while one staff and one student at St. Catherine School in Metcalfe each tested positive.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
