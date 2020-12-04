Nova Scotia reports new COVID-19 case at Park West School in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting a single case of COVID-19 connected to a primary school in Halifax. The case, located at Park West School, is one of the 15 new cases reported on Friday.

Health officials say the individual who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus was not in school on Friday and is self-isolating.

Officials are working to identify any students or staff who may have been in close contact with the individual. They’ll be contacted by public health officials and will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

If an individual is not contacted no further action is necessary.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Parents and students at Park West School were notified about the confirmed case through a letter distributed to them shortly before the province revealed the information publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

1:19 N.S. Public Health sets up ‘transition unit’ for adults waiting for home care N.S. Public Health sets up ‘transition unit’ for adults waiting for home care

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says that Park West School, a primary to Grade 9 school, will remain closed until at least Thursday, Dec. 10, as a deep cleaning is conducted.

Students will transition to learning from home as a result of the closure. The letter sent home to parents says they will receive more information on how that will work on Monday.

READ MORE: N.S. Health confirms 1 COVID-19 case connected to Citadel High School

“A further update on school reopening will be provided on Wednesday,” Derek Carter, principal at Park West School, wrote in the letter.

Out of an abundance of caution, the offsite Park West pre-primary location will also remain closed until Dec. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

An update on a plan for the school’s reopening will be provided on Wednesday.