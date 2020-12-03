Menu

Advertisement
Health

N.S. Health confirms 1 COVID-19 case connected to Citadel High School

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 3:59 pm
Citadel High School in Halifax.
Citadel High School in Halifax. Steve Silva / Global News

Nova Scotia Health is investigating one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and said the person who tested positive is connected with Citadel High School in Halifax.

In a letter sent to parents, guardians and staff, public health said that based on their findings, potential exposure to COVID-19 could have happened on Nov. 24.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

In the meantime, Public Health said it will identify anyone who has come into close contact with the case, send a letter to all close contacts as soon as possible and arrange testing for close contacts.

The province said the school had been closed to students Thursday as a professional development and a virtual parent/teacher day.

It will also remain closed Friday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 7.

“A deep cleaning will take place, and students will learn from home during the closure,” the province said in a press release.

According to the province, students and staff will receive an update Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCitadel High School
