N.S. Health confirms 1 COVID-19 case connected to Citadel High School

Nova Scotia Health is investigating one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and said the person who tested positive is connected with Citadel High School in Halifax.
In a letter sent to parents, guardians and staff, public health said that based on their findings, potential exposure to COVID-19 could have happened on Nov. 24.
In the meantime, Public Health said it will identify anyone who has come into close contact with the case, send a letter to all close contacts as soon as possible and arrange testing for close contacts.
The province said the school had been closed to students Thursday as a professional development and a virtual parent/teacher day.
It will also remain closed Friday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 7.
“A deep cleaning will take place, and students will learn from home during the closure,” the province said in a press release.
According to the province, students and staff will receive an update Monday.View link »
