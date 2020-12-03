Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 119.

The province says nine of the new cases are located in the central zone while two are in the northern zone.

“As we get closer to another weekend under tighter restrictions, I want to remind all Nova Scotians that we need to continue limiting our social contacts and travel so we can contain the virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“We have the ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province if we follow all the public health measures.”

The province says none of Thursday’s cases were positives from its pop-up testing sites.

On Wednesday, 338 tests were administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 148 tests at the site in Wolfville.

A new pop-up site, using the regular swab test method, was opened on Thursday in Dartmouth.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,343 positive cases of COVID-19 and said 1,159 cases have been resolved as of Thursday.

There have been 254 positive COVID-19 cases since Oct. 1, the start of the second wave. Of those, 135 are now resolved, the province says.

There have been 65 deaths in the province since the pandemic began, and no new deaths were reported Thursday.

