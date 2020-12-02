First positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Sipekne’katik First Nation: Chief Mike Sack

Send this page to someone via email

Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne’katik First Nation announced that as of Wednesday afternoon, their health team has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the community.

This would be the first Indigenous community in Atlantic Canada to confirm cases of the virus.

Sack provided the update on Facebook Live about an hour ago on his page.

“We are taking every step we can, and make sure that safety is our main concern and that we don’t spread it to other members of the community,” he said.

Sack did not provide any further details about who the individuals are or their age.

“Our health team is monitoring those individuals,” said Sack.

He’s also reminding community members to wear masks and wash their hands to curb the spread of the virus.

Global News has reached out to the province of Nova Scotia for comment, but has not received a reply as of yet.

More to come…