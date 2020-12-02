Menu

Health

First positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Sipekne’katik First Nation: Chief Mike Sack

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne’katik First Nation announced that as of Wednesday afternoon, their health team has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the community.

This would be the first Indigenous community in Atlantic Canada to confirm cases of the virus.

Sack provided the update on Facebook Live about an hour ago on his page.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

“We are taking every step we can, and make sure that safety is our main concern and that we don’t spread it to other members of the community,” he said.

Sack did not provide any further details about who the individuals are or their age.

“Our health team is monitoring those individuals,” said Sack.

Nova Scotia rolls out mobile testing units

He’s also reminding community members to wear masks and wash their hands to curb the spread of the virus.

Global News has reached out to the province of Nova Scotia for comment, but has not received a reply as of yet.

More to come…

