Saskatoon’s best Mother’s Day moments of 2026

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It was a beautiful Sunday in Saskatoon for families out and about on Mother’s Day. To catch a glimpse of this year’s celebrations, Global News travelled to three Mother’s Day events around the city.

To start the day, a wellness and fitness party called engageHER was held at TCU place, hosted by Engage Wellness. The event featured a variety of female-owned wellness vendors and included speakers Kim Deschamps and Sonia Reid. Participants were led through several exercises and dances that got the blood pumping and the party going.

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The event’s goal was to inspire mothers and daughters to come together and realize their spiritual, physical and mental strength. The event also served as a fundraiser for SaskAbilities.

After getting their sweat on, families took a quick drive out of the city for a picnic at Crossmount. It was the perfect patio weather mothers to enjoy cider, charcuterie boards and tea. Crossmount is a pet friendly venue, allowing families to bring “fur babies” along for the celebration.

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After lunch, the main course was served out at The Berry Barn. Families gathered for a special Mother’s Day menu, including yummy items like perogies, stuffed pork loin, lemon herb chicken and The Berry Barn’s famous Saskatoon berry pie.

The Berry Barn greenhouse officially opened earlier in the week, allowing families to grab some flowers for Mother’s Day.

Watch the video above to see all the festivities in action.