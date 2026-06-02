Child, 3, dies from injuries after bouncy castle swept up by wind in Montreal

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A three-year-old child has died after being injured when a bouncy castle was lifted into the air by strong winds during a community event in Montreal over the weekend.

The Quebec coroner’s office confirmed the child’s death on Tuesday, with the office confirming Martine Lachance would conduct an investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding the death.

Emergency crews were called to Ouellette Park in Montreal’s LaSalle borough on Sunday shortly after 4:30 p.m. after witnesses reported that the inflatable structure had been swept up by gusts with children inside.

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Witnesses described the chaotic scene, saying the bouncy castle rose dozens of feet into the air before being thrown back to the ground, with one person saying it may have flown 30 to 40 feet high.

According to Urgences-santé, 11 people were injured, with six taken to hospital, including two children.

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The incident occurred during a community celebration organized by the Madre dei Cristiani church.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts of 50 kilometres per hour in the area at the time.

People at the event said the incident unfolded in minutes, leaving little time to react.

Debris was being cleared by city crews on Monday as officials worked to determine what led to the incident.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Lachance could make recommendations depending on the results of her investigation, which would be aimed towards protecting human life and preventing deaths in similar circumstances.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and Felicia Parrillo