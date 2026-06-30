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Canada

After N.B. law, all 10 provinces now have job protection for long-term sick leave

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2026 9:13 am
1 min read
The Canadian flag is seen flying behind the National Archives building in Ottawa Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Canadian flag is seen flying behind the National Archives building in Ottawa Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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With New Brunswick’s new unpaid sick leave law, all 10 provinces in Canada now have some sort of job protection for people who need extended time off for serious illnesses.

From British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador, people with illnesses such as cancer can take up to 26 or 27 weeks of unpaid leave without fear of losing their job.

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New Brunswick was the last province to increase job protection for workers.

In June, the government adopted a law allowing up to 27 weeks of unpaid leave for illness and injury recovery — up from five days.

Quebec has had long-term sick leave for more than two decades, but the rest of Canada only introduced similar rules over the last two years.

The wave of change came after Ottawa in 2022 extended unpaid medical leave for federally regulated workers to 27 weeks and EI sickness benefits to 26 weeks from 15 weeks.

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The Canadian Cancer Society says that after years of advocacy, the changes are a major win for workers.

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