Health

Nova Scotia opens pop-up COVID-19 testing in Dartmouth

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 8:13 am
Click to play video 'N.S. top doctor says province will take more aggressive approach to COVID-19 testing' N.S. top doctor says province will take more aggressive approach to COVID-19 testing
Dr. Robert Strang says the Nova Scotia will take a more aggressive approach to testing along with increasing its list of asymptomatic pop-up testing sites; healthcare teams will be going mobile. Jesse Thomas has more.

In its second week of pop-up, rapid coronavirus testing, Nova Scotia announced a new site in Dartmouth for this week.

Walk-in COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic 16- to 35-year-olds will be held at the Zatzman Sportsplex from Thursday to Sunday.

“We invite anyone between the ages of 16 and 35 to get tested, but are especially interested in seeing those who may have been to parties or gatherings in the last two weeks, or those who have a large number of social contacts,” said Dr. Jennifer Cram, a Nova Scotia medical officer of health, in a news release.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Health officials say this testing is not open to anyone with symptoms, to anyone who has been at a potential exposure site identified by public health, or to anyone who has been a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

Those individuals must complete a self-assessment form or call 811 to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing.

“The intention is to take advantage of our available testing capacity to do everything we can to identify COVID in the community. We’re grateful to community members for helping us with this,” Cram said in the release.

The Dartmouth pop-up site will be available 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 110 Wyse Rd.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia rolls out mobile testing units' Nova Scotia rolls out mobile testing units
Nova Scotia rolls out mobile testing units

On Thursday, testing is also being held at the Wolfville Lions Club in Wolfville, N.S., and the Canada Games Centre in Halifax, 1:30 to 8 p.m.

