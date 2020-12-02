Menu

Nova Scotia reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 1:23 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil on Tuesday announced the province is adding 'another tool' to their repertoire of coronavirus-fighting strategies: mobile testing units.

Nova Scotia health officials reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 127.

The province says 16 of the new cases are located in the central zone and include the one case connected to St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary school, reported Tuesday night.

One additional case is travel-related and is located in the northern zone.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 1 new coronavirus case at St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary school

Nova Scotia completed 3,295 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of those, 247 were administered in the pop-up rapid testing site in the HRM, and 453 at the pop-up site in Wolfville.

“We are a week into the new tighter restrictions in the greater Halifax area and limiting travel in and out of this part of the province,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

“These are important steps to help contain the virus. We all need to continue following the protocols so we can slow the spread and keep each other safe.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the HRM rapid testing site is being held at the Canada Games Centre, from 1 to 8 p.m.

The Wolfville site is being held from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wolfville Lions Club.

Since the start of the second wave, Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has confirmed 243 COVID-19 cases in total.  There have been no deaths in the new wave.

“I’m pleased to see that our case numbers have remained relatively low these past few days,” Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

“This does not mean that we can ignore the restrictions that are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Everyone needs to do their part – wear a mask, adhere to the gathering limits, practise social distancing, wash your hands and avoid non-essential travel in and out of the Halifax area.”

Read more: Halifax Transit union calls for better mask enforcement as more drivers refuse work

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaStephen McNeilNSCOVID-19 TestingAtlantic CanadaRobert Strangwolfville
