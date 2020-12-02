Nova Scotia reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 127.

The province says 16 of the new cases are located in the central zone and include the one case connected to St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary school, reported Tuesday night.

One additional case is travel-related and is located in the northern zone.

Nova Scotia completed 3,295 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of those, 247 were administered in the pop-up rapid testing site in the HRM, and 453 at the pop-up site in Wolfville.

“We are a week into the new tighter restrictions in the greater Halifax area and limiting travel in and out of this part of the province,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are important steps to help contain the virus. We all need to continue following the protocols so we can slow the spread and keep each other safe.”

1:38 N.S. top doctor says province will take more aggressive approach to COVID-19 testing N.S. top doctor says province will take more aggressive approach to COVID-19 testing

On Wednesday and Thursday, the HRM rapid testing site is being held at the Canada Games Centre, from 1 to 8 p.m.

The Wolfville site is being held from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wolfville Lions Club.

Ready to roll on more testing to shut this virus down! Let’s go team Nova Scotia!! Get out and get tested! #teamcovidtest #knowyourstatus https://t.co/2Lpl1zeoBL — Lisa Barrett (@LisaBarrettID) December 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of the second wave, Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has confirmed 243 COVID-19 cases in total. There have been no deaths in the new wave.

“I’m pleased to see that our case numbers have remained relatively low these past few days,” Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

“This does not mean that we can ignore the restrictions that are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Everyone needs to do their part – wear a mask, adhere to the gathering limits, practise social distancing, wash your hands and avoid non-essential travel in and out of the Halifax area.”

Read more: Halifax Transit union calls for better mask enforcement as more drivers refuse work