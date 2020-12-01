Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new coronavirus case at St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary school

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 7:43 pm
The province said the school will be closed on Dec. 2, for deep cleaning.
The province said the school will be closed on Dec. 2, for deep cleaning. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia reported one additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, connected to St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary school in Central Zone.

The province said the school will be closed on Dec. 2, for deep cleaning.

Read more: N.S. reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, mobile testing units made available

“Staff and students will receive notification from the school about reopening,” said the province in a news release.

All close contacts in the school have been identified, heath officials said.

“Public health’s investigation continues, and the close contacts will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days if positive,” said the province.

