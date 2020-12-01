Nova Scotia reports 1 new coronavirus case at St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, connected to St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary school in Central Zone.

The province said the school will be closed on Dec. 2, for deep cleaning.

“Staff and students will receive notification from the school about reopening,” said the province in a news release.

All close contacts in the school have been identified, heath officials said.

“Public health’s investigation continues, and the close contacts will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days if positive,” said the province.

