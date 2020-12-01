Menu

Comments

Health

Nova Scotia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Click to play video ''

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said the province now has 142 active cases.

According to the province, all new cases are in the Central Zone.

On Monday, there were 275 coronavirus tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 585 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville.

Read more: Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at 2 new locations in Halifax

There were no positive test results identified at either site, health officials said.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,138 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 66,263 tests. There have been 226 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 rapid testing held in Wolfville after wastewater research' COVID-19 rapid testing held in Wolfville after wastewater research
COVID-19 rapid testing held in Wolfville after wastewater research

No one is currently in hospital. Eighty-four cases are now resolved.

The briefing will be streamed live on the Global News website.

