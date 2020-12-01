Nova Scotia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said the province now has 142 active cases.

According to the province, all new cases are in the Central Zone.

On Monday, there were 275 coronavirus tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 585 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville.

There were no positive test results identified at either site, health officials said.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,138 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 66,263 tests. There have been 226 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital. Eighty-four cases are now resolved.

