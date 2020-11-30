Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at 2 new locations in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at two locations in Halifax on Monday evening.

Health officials are directing anyone who worked or visited the locations on the specific date and time to immediately visit the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.

This should be done regardless of whether an individual has coronavirus symptoms.

East Peak Indoor Climbing (6408 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 5.

Heartwood Cafe (3061 Gottingen St., Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 5.

According to the province, all potential exposure notifications are now listed here.

