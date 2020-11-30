Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Quebec Major Junior Hockey League calls off games until January

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The major junior league announced Monday it will suspend all activities from Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Jan. 3. 2021.
The major junior league announced Monday it will suspend all activities from Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Jan. 3. 2021. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says it will not hold any games until early January because of COVID-19 issues.

The major junior league announced Monday it will suspend all activities from Tuesday through Jan. 3.

Read more: Quebec Major Junior Hockey League plans to play 60 game season: commissioner

The 18-team league has been forced to postpone games regularly in Quebec and Atlantic Canada since starting the season in early October because of COVID-19 restrictions in the four provinces where it operates.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Several teams in Quebec relocated to Quebec City for multiple games because of restrictions earlier in November.

Read more: Halifax Mooseheads reschedule 2 games after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

The temporarily dismantling of the so-called Atlantic bubble last week also prevented games from being played in the six-team Maritimes Division. The league has three teams in New Brunswick, two in Nova Scotia and one in Prince Edward Island.

Trending Stories

The QMJHL was the only one of three Canadian major junior leagues to open play around its normal start date.

Read more: COVID-19 forces Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to suspend play in Quebec

The Western Hockey League has said it plans to start the season in January, while the Ontario Hockey League has targeted February.

“The current situation with the pandemic in the regions in which we operate makes it extremely difficult to play games,” QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau said in a statement. “With the holidays just around the corner, the provinces in the Maritimes have restricted access and travel, while red zone restrictions in Quebec do not permit us to play.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaMaritimesatlantic bubbleQuebec hockeyQuebec Major Junior Hockey Leaguehcokey season on pause
Flyers
More weekly flyers