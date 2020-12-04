Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

78-year-old Caledon, Ont. resident dead following crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 12:25 pm
According to police, a white SUV was exiting from private lot that houses several businesses when it was hit by a black pickup truck travelling west on Airport Road.
According to police, a white SUV was exiting from private lot that houses several businesses when it was hit by a black pickup truck travelling west on Airport Road. Supplied

A 78-year-old Caledon, Ont., resident has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 9 on Thursday morning.

According to police, a white SUV was exiting from a private lot that houses several businesses when it was hit by a black pickup truck travelling west on Airport Road.

Read more: Private school supervisor charged in connection with sexual assault of student in Caledon, Ont.

The SUV driver, who’s since been identified as Robert Cooksley, 78, from Caledon, was transported to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The pickup truck driver was treated at the scene and didn’t report any injuries at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

