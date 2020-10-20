Private school supervisor charged in connection with sexual assault of student in Caledon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A former school supervisor at the Jehovah Jireh Christian School in Caledon, Ont., has been charged after a student reported they were sexually assaulted, OPP say.

Police received information regarding the allegation on Sept. 22.

According to OPP, the sexual assault was reported to have taken place in 2019, while the school supervisor was employed at the school.

Patricia Adamson, 78, from Orangeville, has been charged with five counts of sexual interference, five counts of inviting a person under 16 to sexual touching and five counts of sexual assault on a person under 16.

Adamson was held for a bail hearing and will appear in Orangeville court at a later date.

Anyone with information and those who believe they may be victims are encouraged to come forward and contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.