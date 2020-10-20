Menu

Crime

Private school supervisor charged in connection with sexual assault of student in Caledon, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
According to OPP, the sexual assault was reported to have taken place in 2019, while the school supervisor was employed at Jehovah Jireh Christian School.
According to OPP, the sexual assault was reported to have taken place in 2019, while the school supervisor was employed at Jehovah Jireh Christian School. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A former school supervisor at the Jehovah Jireh Christian School in Caledon, Ont., has been charged after a student reported they were sexually assaulted, OPP say.

Police received information regarding the allegation on Sept. 22.

Read more: Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

According to OPP, the sexual assault was reported to have taken place in 2019, while the school supervisor was employed at the school.

Patricia Adamson, 78, from Orangeville, has been charged with five counts of sexual interference, five counts of inviting a person under 16 to sexual touching and five counts of sexual assault on a person under 16.

Read more: 2 charged in connection with break-in in Orillia, Ont.

Adamson was held for a bail hearing and will appear in Orangeville court at a later date.

Anyone with information and those who believe they may be victims are encouraged to come forward and contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

