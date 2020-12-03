Menu

Crime

Shots fired during attempted prisoner escape in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 9:39 pm
Police say an inmate escaped their escort in Abbotsford while heading to a medical appointment on Thursday.
Global News

Abbotsford police say gunfire in the community Thursday afternoon was the result of an attempted prisoner escape.

Police were called to Abbotsford Way and Marshall Road just before 3 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Read more: Convicted murderer escapes from Mission Institution

Police say a federal offender escaped their Correctional Service of Canada escort while on their way to a medical appointment.

Click to play video 'Inmate serving life for murder walks away from minimum-security prison in Fraser Valley' Inmate serving life for murder walks away from minimum-security prison in Fraser Valley
Inmate serving life for murder walks away from minimum-security prison in Fraser Valley – Oct 30, 2020

“During the apprehension attempts, a correctional officer discharged their firearm,” police said in a media release.

“No injuries were sustained as a result of the firearm discharge.”

Read more: ‘He’s still a threat,’ says victim’s family of murderer who escaped B.C. prison

Abbotsford police took the prisoner into custody shortly after, with help from the Lower Mainland integrated police dog squad and an RCMP helicopter.

Police said there was no further risk to the public.

