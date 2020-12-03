Shots fired during attempted prisoner escape in Abbotsford, B.C.

Abbotsford police say gunfire in the community Thursday afternoon was the result of an attempted prisoner escape.
Police were called to Abbotsford Way and Marshall Road just before 3 p.m. to reports of shots fired.
Police say a federal offender escaped their Correctional Service of Canada escort while on their way to a medical appointment.
“During the apprehension attempts, a correctional officer discharged their firearm,” police said in a media release.
“No injuries were sustained as a result of the firearm discharge.”
Abbotsford police took the prisoner into custody shortly after, with help from the Lower Mainland integrated police dog squad and an RCMP helicopter.
Police said there was no further risk to the public.
