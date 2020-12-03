Banff ramps up testing as COVID-19 cases surge in tourist town

Send this page to someone via email

Banff is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Following months of single-digit numbers, the Alberta municipality now has the highest number of cases per capita in the province.

“We are still in a very serious situation in our community,” Mayor Karen Sorensen said.

The town has implemented more restrictions as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases. Masks now have to be worn outside on more of the downtown streets while bars and restaurants can only operate at 50 per cent capacity of fire code.

“We are here and the roads into our community are open. We just think it’s our responsibility to let everyone know that we are a high-risk community at this time for COVID(-19),” Sorensen said.

Doctors’ offices have been swamped with testing.

“We are seeing up to 100 patients a day,” said Dr. Jane Fowke with Alpine Medical Clinic. “We are rising to the occasion and providing a service the best we can.

“I’m lucky in that I haven’t really seen any really sick people, and I hope that doesn’t happen.”

Fowke said it’s mostly 18- to 30-year-old restaurant and hotel workers they are seeing, and some young children.

On Friday, Alberta Health Services is opening a testing site at the Banff Community Health Centre. The town said it is expecting positive cases to rise even more in the area.

The Banff Mineral Springs Hospital has taken three Calgary patients in the past two weeks to help ease the strain on urban hospitals.

“These patients were asked and agreed to the transfer,” AHS said in a statement to Global News.

The pandemic has hit the tourist town hard.

“Business in Banff in general has been devastated,” said Trevor Long, president of the Banff Lake Louise Hospitality Association.

“Over 70 per cent of revenue has been lost. Occupancy rates for hotels in 2020 are below half of what they were in 2019.”

Long said there were many cancellations for the end of November and early December once the province introduced new restrictions, but so far, it appears people are waiting before cancelling their Christmas plans. He is urging both visitors and locals to keep their chins up.

“At our core, we are Canadians, and Canadians are known to be inviting, friendly, welcoming,” he said. “We want to keep that reputation in tact when we get to the end.

“It’s important. We will get through this but we need to get through this together.”

Long said he hopes everyone is kind and caring to one another.

Some businesses in Banff have opted to close their doors because they no longer have the staff to operate. Others have had outbreaks at their businesses and some are just closing up to be safe.

