Dr. Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon

The latest COVID-19 numbers are to be announced by the province Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will be on hand to present the numbers. You can watch the presentation in this story.

Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced 1,685 new COVID-19 cases and a 9.2 per cent positivity rate for testing.

Active cases in the province number 17,144, with 504 Albertans in hospital and 97 in intensive care units.

Ten deaths were reported in the province on Wednesday, bringing the coronavirus-related death toll to 561.

Kenney also outlined the province’s plan for vaccinating Albertans. The premier said vaccines would arrive on Jan. 4, 2021, and the province’s elderly and at-risk population, and their support workers, would get priority access. Full access to the vaccine is expected to be available to all Albertans by autumn 2021.

Municipal Affairs Deputy Minister Paul Winnick will oversee the roll out.

“Each and every dose of vaccine represents an Albertan who needs to be protected and is vital to protecting not just their health, but their livelihoods as well,” Winnick said. Tweet This

Health Minister Tyler Shandro confirmed the Alberta government has started negotiations with the Canadian Red Cross in erecting tents for field hospitals.

“But this is not part of our current plans, this is conversations about a contingency plan – which health officials should be doing,” Shandro said.

When asked about when that contingency plan would come into effect, neither the minister nor Alberta Health Services provided an answer.

–with files from Kirby Bourne and Heide Pearson, Global News