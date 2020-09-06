Menu

Global National
September 6 2020 7:38pm
01:53

COVID-19 Pandemic: Canada’s tourist ghost-towns

The loss of foreign nationals due to COVID-19 and the Canada-U.S. border closure is driving a downward trend regarding tourism, particularly in Banff, Alberta. Jayme Doll reports.

