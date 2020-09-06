Global National September 6 2020 7:38pm 01:53 COVID-19 Pandemic: Canada’s tourist ghost-towns The loss of foreign nationals due to COVID-19 and the Canada-U.S. border closure is driving a downward trend regarding tourism, particularly in Banff, Alberta. Jayme Doll reports. Banff hit hard by pandemic but the tourist town pushes on <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7319776/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7319776/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?