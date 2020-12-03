Mounties seize 27 kilos of cannabis in Manitoba traffic stop

A traffic stop in the Rural Municipality of Rosser led to a big score by Manitoba RCMP, who seized over 27 kg of cannabis — contraband police say would have been sold in the Interlake region.

The stop took place Tuesday on the Perimeter Highway, when members of the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team pulled over a vehicle and found the pot, which police said originated in western Canada and has been linked to organized crime.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from the Gimli municipality, was arrested on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and will face court in Selkirk.

RCMP continue to investigate.

