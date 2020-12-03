Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Mounties seize 27 kilos of cannabis in Manitoba traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 5:35 pm
Cannabis seized by Manitoba RCMP Dec. 1.
Cannabis seized by Manitoba RCMP Dec. 1. RCMP Manitoba

A traffic stop in the Rural Municipality of Rosser led to a big score by Manitoba RCMP, who seized over 27 kg of cannabis — contraband police say would have been sold in the Interlake region.

The stop took place Tuesday on the Perimeter Highway, when members of the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team pulled over a vehicle and found the pot, which police said originated in western Canada and has been linked to organized crime.

Read more: Winnipeg police bust illegal business delivering cannabis in food courier bags

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from the Gimli municipality, was arrested on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and will face court in Selkirk.

Trending Stories

RCMP continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Winnipeg neighbours fuming over legal grow-op' Winnipeg neighbours fuming over legal grow-op
Winnipeg neighbours fuming over legal grow-op – May 2, 2019

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCannabisRCMP ManitobaTraffic StopOrganized Crimeillegal cannabisRM of GimliRM of Rosser
Flyers
More weekly flyers