Winnipeg police bust illegal business delivering cannabis in food courier bags

A Winnipeg company is alleged to have brought something other than food to people’s doors disguised in a well-known delivery service’s insulated courier bags.

Police busted an illegal cannabis distribution operation Wednesday.

The company, Dr. Kush, operated out of a building with an attached warehouse in the Sargent Park area, police said at a press briefing Friday.

Customers could place an online order and have cannabis — packaged in labelled bags that appear to fit within Health Canada guidelines — delivered.

The business operated in the open with a website and social media pages — but it wasn’t licensed, police said.

“This company, let’s be very clear, is illegal,” said Winnipeg Police Service Ptrl-Sgt. Jeffrey Norman at the briefing, standing behind a display of packaged pot and several courier bags labeled with delivery company Skip The Dishes’ branding.

“However, they did operate in a very organized and professional manner.”

A courier bag used by an illegal cannabis delivery operation. Jordan Pearn/Global News

“This is the first I’ve seen,” he added of the way the business operated.

Winnipeg police were alerted to the operation by Manitoba Justice and the province’s liquor, gaming and cannabis authority in late March, Ptrl-Sgt. Norman said.

A 43-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with possession of the proceeds of crime as well as possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act in connection to the business.

Police raided the warehouse seizing just over $192,000 in prepackaged pot, nearly $16,000 in vaping oil, $14,400 worth of shatter, and $8,000 in computer equipment meant to facilitate the ordering process.

Police say they’re still looking for two other suspects in connection to the investigation.

— with files from Shane Gibson