42 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,218

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 42 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 2,218, including 52 deaths.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Innisfil, five are in Orillia, four are in New Tecumseth and three are in Bradford

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ramara, Severn and Springwater.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. Six of the new cases are a result of a congregate setting outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

Of the region’s 2,218 cases, 86 per cent — or 1,900 — have recovered, while 13 people remain in hospital.

This week, the health unit reported 201 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of weekly cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 15 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four schools, four workplaces, four congregate settings, two community settings and one long-term care home.

The school outbreaks are at Steele Street Public School and St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, both in Barrie, as well as Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus and Bradford District High School.

There have been 72 coronavirus outbreaks in total — at 21 long-term care homes, 18 workplaces, 10 educational settings, 10 retirement homes, nine congregate settings and four community settings.

According to the province of Ontario, 20 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Bear Creek Secondary School

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,824 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 121,746, including 3,712 deaths. The province’s noted a jump in cases was due to a data error for one local public health unit.

