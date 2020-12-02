Coronavirus: Ford responds after retailers ask Ontario government to lift restrictions in Toronto, Peel Region
During Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, Premier Doug Ford responded after a coalition of about 50 retailers called on the Ontario government to lift COVID-19 restrictions for non-essential stores in Toronto and Peel Region it claims is making things worse. He said that “his heart breaks” for them but that ultimately he has to “follow the advice of the chief medical officer,” and that health and wellbeing comes first.