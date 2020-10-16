Menu

Canada
October 16 2020 11:14pm
02:24

York Region entering modified Stage Two on Monday

On Monday, York Region will join Toronto Peel and Ottawa and enter into a modified Stage Two. Erica Vella has details on the new restrictions residents in the area will have to face.

