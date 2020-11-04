Coronavirus: Winnipeg police say they’ll intervene when called to public health violations
Winnipeg police say they will now be intervening when called to reports of COVID-19 public health violations. Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Wednesday officers out of the service’s central division have been assigned to enforcing the public health orders as part of their regular duties, but wouldn’t say exactly how many members have been assigned. He said officers will have discretion to use education, but the service will be focusing more on enforcement.