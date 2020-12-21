Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 21 2020 1:10pm
02:52

Coronavirus: Ontario health official says province needs COVID-19 measures that reduce social interactions

When asked about specific actions that should be implemented within Ontario to slow the spread of COVID-19, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health, said the province needs to have measures that will reduce interactions among people who don’t live within the same household, and that changes should begin “as soon as possible,” but with time for people to prepare for them.

Advertisement

Video Home