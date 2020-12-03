Edmontonians weigh in on city services, rec centres during 2021 budget public hearing

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city council started the public hearing for the fall budget adjustment on Thursday. The mayor’s goal is to reach a zero per cent tax increase for 2021.

There will be some one-time budget restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to have a zero per cent tax increase, council must find about $56.6 million in savings.

Ongoing, permanent reductions of the base budget unrelated to COVID-19 include:

Service level reductions ($13.2 million)

Funding to partners ($6.4 million)

Facility closures ($1.4 million)

Expense reductions ($6.4 million)

Efficiencies ($9.7 million)

Workforce strategies ($18.2 million)

Increased revenue/recovery ($1.2 million)

“My goal throughout this budget discussion will be to find efficiencies while ensuring the city is providing our communities with what we need to weather this pandemic, like maintaining critical infrastructure and services that keep Edmontonians safe,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

He said council and administration have heard a lot of reaction to potential changes to the civic recreation centres and the spay and neuter program.

“We’re certainly hearing loud and clear… about concerns with cuts to things like spay and neuter,” he said Thursday. Tweet This

Iveson said he thinks council will be able to find the $100,000 to save the animal program somewhere.

City-run recreation centres “have generally run at a loss from a taxpayer perspective,” Iveson explained. Partly, because the city chooses to subsidize access and programming for low-income residents due to the overall health benefits they offer.

The pandemic has meant they’ve attracted fewer people, but that challenge is secondary. Post-pandemic, Iveson believes there will be a renewed “pent-up” demand to use these facilities, which has led to broader conversations about making rec centres as efficient as possible.

“Fundamentally, these facilities — at least two of them — need to be replaced,” the mayor said. Tweet This

“I think we should help them limp along — as long as it’s not too costly — until we can get them replaced.”

Then, Iveson said the city can look at whether it makes sense to close some of the older centres or maybe combine several smaller facilities into one larger one.

Especially with sites like the Rollie Miles and Oliver rec centres, the city could consider whether “long-term, the creation of multi-purpose, smaller-scale rec centres is the way to go.”

Iveson said the city could explore ways the venues can help pay for themselves better over time and attract more users, while also being more energy efficient than the old buildings.

“Those facilities are much less in demand now and will only see new demand if they’re refreshed and revitalized.”

Proposed facility closures and savings include:

Eastglen Pool

Scona Pool

Oliver Outdoor Pool

Oliver Arena

Tipton Arena

Asphalt Plant