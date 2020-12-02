Menu

Traffic

Cyclist dead after being hit by vehicle, forced into oncoming traffic near Toronto mall

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 8:25 pm
The cyclist was hit on Dufferin Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The cyclist was hit on Dufferin Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. John Hanley / Global News

A woman riding a bicycle has died after she was hit by a vehicle and forced into oncoming traffic near Toronto‘s Dufferin Mall Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Sylvan Avenue, across from the southeast corner of the mall, just before 6:30 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto police spokesperson said the woman was going south on Dufferin Street and was struck by vehicle, sending her into the northbound lanes.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The spokesperson said she was then hit by a SUV travelling northbound.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman was taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition.

Police said the woman died of her injuries at the hospital.

Investigators are probing the circumstances leading up to the collision. Anyone with information or dashcam video was asked to call police a 416-808-1900.

