Trial of driver charged in Brampton crash that left mother, 3 children dead to begin in July

The trial of a 20-year-old driver charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that left a 37-year-old mother and her three young daughters dead is set to begin on July 12.

The proceedings for the accused, Brady Robertson, are set to occur over approximately four weeks in July, November and December. He remains in custody after being denied bail.

It was on the afternoon of June 18 when emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton’s north end with reports of a collision.

Peel Regional Police previously said Karolina Ciasullo, an elementary school teacher who lived in Caledon, and her children, six-year-old Klara, three-year-old Lilianna and one-year-old Mila family were travelling north on Tobram Road in a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and the accused was travelling eastbound on Countryside Drive in an Infiniti G35 “at a very high rate of speed” when it smashed into the Atlas.

Police said the impact of the crash forced the Atlas into a light pole. The Infiniti then crashed into a Honda stopped at a red light.

Ciasullo and her daughters died shortly after the crash. The suspect driving the Infiniti was taken to hospital in serious condition.

At the time, police also confirmed the suspect was previously involved in a minor collision in Caledon outside a coffee shop. Video shared on social media appeared to capture the incident, showing a blue Infiniti driving into some flower boxes outside a coffee shop. Residents could be seen trying to approach the vehicle before the accused drove away at high speed.

Robertson was arrested on June 24 and subsequently charged with four counts of dangerous operation causing death and four counts of impaired operation causing death by drugs. He was also charged with a count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the Caledon incident.

— With files from Catherine McDonald