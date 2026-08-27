RCMP rule man’s death in N.B. parking lot a homicide

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RCMP have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 34-year-old man in Moncton, N.B.

Officers responded to a report of a “seriously injured man” on St. George Street around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they located a 34-year-old man in a parking lot suffering from serious injuries, RCMP said in a news release.

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Life-saving measures were performed on scene and the man was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and has labelled the death a homicide.

The New Brunswick coroner’s office is assisting in the investigation, with an autopsy scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.