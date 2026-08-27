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Crime

RCMP rule man’s death in N.B. parking lot a homicide

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 27, 2026 3:29 pm
1 min read
RCMP View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
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RCMP have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 34-year-old man in Moncton, N.B.

Officers responded to a report of a “seriously injured man” on St. George Street around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they located a 34-year-old man in a parking lot suffering from serious injuries, RCMP said in a news release.

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Life-saving measures were performed on scene and the man was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and has labelled the death a homicide.

The New Brunswick coroner’s office is assisting in the investigation, with an autopsy scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.

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