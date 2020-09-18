Menu

Crime

Driver involved in deadly Brampton crash of mother, 3 daughters facing 4 new drug charges

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 10:24 am
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that left mother, 3 children dead in Brampton denied bail
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 21, 2020): The family of Karolina Ciasullo and her three little girls call the bail denial a small but bittersweet victory. Catherine McDonald reports.

The driver charged in relation to a fatal crash in Brampton in June that claimed the life of a 37-year-old mother and her three young daughters is now facing four additional charges because police say he was impaired by drugs.

The accused, 20-year-old Brady Robertson, has been charged with four more counts of impaired operation causing death by drugs.

Robertson was already facing four counts of dangerous operation causing death.

He appeared at a virtual court appearance on Friday.

Read more: Man accused in Brampton crash that killed mother, 3 young daughters to remain in custody

On June 18 at around 12:16 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton’s north end for reports of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles.

Caledon resident Karolina Ciasullo, and her three daughters — six-year-old Klara, three-year-old Lilianna and one-year-old Mila — were all killed.

One of the daughters was pronounced dead at the scene, and the mother and other two daughters were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, they all died in hospital.

Photo of 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her three daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila who were all killed in a crash in Brampton.
Photo of 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her three daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila who were all killed in a crash in Brampton. Facebook

Read more: ‘They were like magnets to each other’: Funeral held for mother, 3 daughters killed in Brampton crash

Robertson is also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle for a separate offence that occurred on June 16, two days before the fatal crash.

Peel Regional Police also said the accused was involved in a minor collision in Caledon outside a coffee shop. Video shared on social media appeared to capture the incident, showing a blue Infiniti driving into some flower boxes. Residents could be seen trying to approach the vehicle before the accused drove away at high speed.

Court documents also showed Robertson had prior convictions for driving while suspended, careless driving and driving without a licence.

— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald and Nick Westoll.

Mother, 3 daughters dead after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont.
