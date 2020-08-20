Global News at Noon Toronto August 20 2020 12:25pm 02:42 Bail hearing in Brampton for man accused in crash that killed 4 A bail hearing on Thursday for 20-year-old man charged in a deadly crash that killed a 37-year-old mother and her three little girls. Catherine McDonald has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7288541/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7288541/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?