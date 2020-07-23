Man accused in Brampton crash that killed mother, 3 young daughters to remain in custody

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged in the deaths of a 37-year-old woman and her three daughters appeared at a bail court hearing on Thursday and will remain in custody.

Caledon resident Karolina Ciasullo, and her three daughters — six-year-old Klara, three-year-old Lilianna and one-year-old Mila — were killed in a fatal crash in Brampton last month.

On June 18 at around 12:16 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton’s north end for reports of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles.

One of the daughters was pronounced dead at the scene, and the mother and other two daughters were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, they all died in hospital.

Photo of 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her three daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila who were all killed in a crash in Brampton. Facebook

The accused, 20-year-old Brady Robertson, is facing four counts of dangerous operation causing death and appeared for his first bail hearing via video on Thursday.

The bail hearing was adjourned for two weeks. The Crown indicated the defence has received only some of the disclosure.

Robertson will remain in custody for the time being. He is scheduled to appear via video for his next court appearance on Aug. 6.

The Crown is seeking to have Robertson detained on secondary grounds — that detention is necessary for safety or protection of the public — and on tertiary grounds — that detention is necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice.

The Crown also said this is a reverse-onus situation, which means when the bail hearing goes ahead, it will be up to Robertson’s lawyer to convince the justice of the peace as to why his client should be released from custody.

Robertson is also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle for a separate offence that occurred on June 16, two days before the fatal crash.

Peel Regional Police also said the accused was involved in a minor collision in Caledon outside a coffee shop. Video shared on social media appeared to capture the incident, showing a blue Infiniti driving into some flower boxes. Residents could be seen trying to approach the vehicle before the accused drove away at high speed.

Court documents also showed Robertson had prior convictions for driving while suspended, careless driving and driving without a licence.

In December 2018, he also pleaded guilty to threatening to damage property and to possession of an unauthorized firearm. For those offences, he was given a conditional discharge, a weapons prohibitions, one year of probation and a $100 fine.

— With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll.

