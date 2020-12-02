Menu

Canada

Montreal’s École de technologie supérieure remains off limits after evacuation order

By Kalina Laframboise Global News

The École de technologie supérieure (ETS) campus in Montreal is off limits after the school says an alleged threat was made on social media Wednesday.

“The situation is taken very seriously,” the engineering school said in a statement on its website.

Montreal police told Global News that they were called to campus in after a comment was flagged online to the school about someone with “dark thoughts.” An investigation has been opened into the incident, but police say they are not aware of any threats.

ETS says buildings A, B, C, D and E are being evacuated and will remain closed. Afternoon and evening in-person learning has been cancelled.

“Members of the community who are on site are asked to vacate the premises and will not be able to return until further notice,” the school said.

There is additional security and a heightened police presence on campus as a “precautionary measure,” according to ETS.

The school is part of the Université du Québec system. There are about 11,000 students enrolled.

With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

