Advocates urge Quebec to act on intimate partner violence after 9 deaths in 4 months

Advocates are sounding the alarm over violence against women in Quebec.
In just four months, nine women are suspected to have been killed in situations of intimate partner violence.
The rising number is prompting renewed calls for urgent action.
“I ask Mme. Christine Fréchette to act,” said Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal. “To listen to all women, men, who want to prevent another feminicide in Quebec.”
In an open letter, Ghazal and over 600 signatories asked Premier Christine Fréchette to adopt a new law that would allow women find out if their partner has a history of violence.
They are also urging her to create a ministry dedicated to women’s issues, and direct more funding to shelters and organizations on the frontline.
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Those working on the ground say the crisis isn’t new, but the consequences are becoming harder to ignore.
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“We need to make a new step — to have new shelters and to be sure that existing shelters have all the staff they need to answer women,” said Louise Riendeau of the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale.
The signatories are calling on the newly-elected premier to reconvene the legislature, which is currently prorogued until May 5, in order to adopt the proposed law.
They say action can’t wait.
“We have the money — Mme Fréchette has the money. She says she wants to do something, so I ask her to do it for real,” said Québec solidaire MNA Manon Massé.
Global News reached out to Fréchette for comment, but has yet to hear back.
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