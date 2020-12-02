Menu

Canada

Police operation underway at Brossard elementary school, students allowed to return home

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
A police operation underway at Sainte-Claire elementary school in Brossard. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
A police operation underway at Sainte-Claire elementary school in Brossard. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Longueuil police/Facebook

A police operation was launched Wednesday afternoon at école primaire Sainte-Claire Sainte-Claire in Brossard on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille said a safety perimeter has been erected at the primary school, located at 6175 Aumont Ave., as a preventative measure.

Read more: Heritage Regional High School lockdown ends with arrest in Chambly: Longueuil police

Students and staff were being kept inside but police said students are now allowed to leave. Parents can pick up their children at a rendezvous point at the intersection of Aumont and André streets.

Read more: ‘No threat detected’ after call triggers major police operation at Montreal building housing Ubisoft

Otherwise, a bus will be available at 3 p.m. to take students home.

Police didn’t give a reason for the intervention, saying only that officers were on-site to ensure the safety of staff and students and to investigate the incident.

Mercille said there are no injures.

