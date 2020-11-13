Major police operation underway near Montreal Ubisoft offices

Send this page to someone via email

A major police operation is underway in Montreal’s Mile-End neighbourhood after reports of a hostage situation at Ubisoft offices located at the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and St-Viateur Avenue.

Police have cordoned off the area and are asking people to stay away.

Video posted to social media shows officers pulling out their weapons and seeking cover behind a patrol car.

Police have yet to release any details surrounding the possible hostage-taking, saying they are waiting to validate information.

This is a developing story. More to come…

