Crime

Major police operation underway near Montreal Ubisoft offices

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Police operation underway near Ubisoft offices, Friday, Nov., 13, 2020.
Police operation underway near Ubisoft offices, Friday, Nov., 13, 2020. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

A major police operation is underway in Montreal’s Mile-End neighbourhood after reports of a hostage situation at Ubisoft offices located at the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and St-Viateur Avenue.

Police have cordoned off the area and are asking people to stay away.

Trending Stories

Video posted to social media shows officers pulling out their weapons and seeking cover behind a patrol car.

Police have yet to release any details surrounding the possible hostage-taking, saying they are waiting to validate information.

This is a developing story. More to come…

