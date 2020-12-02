Police charge 12 people under Health Protection Act after gathering on Halifax dock

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police were called to a public pathway on Oakland Road just after 10:30 Tuesday night after a member of the community reported a number of people in close proximity to one another.

Police say 12-15 people were gathered on a small dock and were in violation of new public health restrictions that came into effect in November.

12 of those who gathers have been charged for violating the Health Protection Act and failing to comply with it’s regulations.

Gatherings of more than 5 people carry a $1,000 fine upon conviction.