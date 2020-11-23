Halifax police urge residents to get educated on new COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are reminding residents to follow new COVID-19 restrictions that came into effect Monday.

As Nova Scotia reported 44 active coronavirus cases on Sunday, the majority of these cases were detected in the Central Zone. Last week, health officials stated there was community transmission in the Halifax municipality.

Because of that, parts of the HRM and Hants are subject to new social gathering regulations that began Monday.

The province said changes include:

A maximum of five people can gather in a close social group without physical distancing.

A household may have more than five members but they may only go outside the home in groups of five.

Households can only have a maximum of five visitors at a time.

A maximum of 25 people can gather with physical distancing for informal indoor and outdoor social events.

Events run by a recognized organization can have 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity to a maximum of 100 people with physical distancing indoors, and 150 with physical distancing outdoors.

4:34 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia officials outline new gathering restrictions Coronavirus: Nova Scotia officials outline new gathering restrictions

Halifax police said Monday that they urge residents to educate themselves on the new rules.

“Our approach remains one of education, but enforcement when necessary,” Halifax Regional Police spokesperson John MacLeod told Global News.

A $1,000 fine was issued after more than 60 people attended a party on Edward Street in Halifax on Friday night.

The person was issued the ticket for failing to comply with regulations under the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Act and Health Protection Act related to COVID-19.

MacLeod said with the rise in positive cases seen in Nova Scotia, education is important to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are hoping that reminders such as ours this morning will help the public take this message to heart and work together to keep us all safe.”