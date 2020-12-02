Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 2

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Retailers ask Ontario government to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto, Peel Region

A coalition of about 50 retailers is calling on the Ontario government to lift COVID-19 restrictions for non-essential stores it claims is making things worse.

In an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott, the retailers argue that shutting down Toronto and Peel Region to restrict the virus’s spread hasn’t reduced the number of shoppers.

The retailers say the current policy pushes more consumers to big-box and discount stores that remain open after being deemed essential, while thousands of small, independent and local stores are closed despite selling many of the same products.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,723 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those:

410 were in Toronto

500 were in Peel Region

196 were in York Region

124 were in Durham Region

45 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,723 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Ontario reported 1,723 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 119,922.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,698 as 35 more deaths were reported.

The government said 44,226 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,686 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,239 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 11 deaths.

There are 111 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 664 active cases among long-term care residents and 517 active cases among staff — down by 79 cases and up by eight cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 5,024 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,234 among students and 702 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 166 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 742 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Six schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 834 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 28 (12 child cases and 16 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 151 currently have cases and 18 centres are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.