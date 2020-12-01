Death toll in Saskatchewan rises by 4 while 237 recover from coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

There have been now been 51 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial government.

Four people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to a Tuesday press release.

Officials said three were from the Saskatoon area and the other was from a south zone. They added three individuals were in their 80s while the one from the Saskatoon zone was in the 60-79 age category.

Health officials said there were 181 new cases in the daily update on Tuesday, with the overall total for the province growing to 8,745 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is 264.

According to the press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 67, while there are 41 in Saskatoon, 15 in far north east, 12 in far north west, 10 in north west, eight in north central, seven in south east, five in south west, four in south central, three in central west, two in central east and one in north east. Residence information is still pending for six new infections.

Almost 240 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 4,875.

In the province, 121 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 97 are receiving inpatient care and 24 are in intensive care.

There are 3,819 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Public health officials said 82 people in Saskatchewan used Health Canada’s COVID Alert app following their positive test results from Nov. 24-30.

According to the press release, 2,431 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 347,918 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

