Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

City of Saskatoon leisure centre employee tests positive for COVID-19

By David Giles Global News
City of Saskatoon officials said an employee who worked at Lakewood Civic Centre, the Saskatoon Field House and Shaw Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.
An employee who works at three leisure centres in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19.

City of Saskatoon officials said the employee worked at Lakewood Civic Centre, the Saskatoon Field House and Shaw Centre.

Read more: Scott Moe says it’s too early to say if families can gather for Christmas

City officials said anyone who was at one of the facilities on the days and times listed below should self-monitor and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing if any symptoms develop.

Lakewood Civic Centre

  • Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House

  • Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
  • Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
  • Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
  • Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
  • Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Shaw Centre

  • Nov. 14 from 1:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 15 from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 22 from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is undertaking contact tracing and will inform individuals identified as close contacts.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing' Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing
Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing

City officials said cleaning and disinfecting have taken place at the three locations since the positive case was identified.

No other details have been released by the city due to privacy concerns, but officials said the positive case is unlikely to be linked to workplace transmission.

While officials said they understand the case may cause concern for customers at the facilities, they reiterated that many health and safety protocols and precautions are in place.

Read more: Increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Regina bonspiel, 2 curling clubs

Among those are mandatory masks for staff and the public, safety signage and markers, and acrylic barriers for some staff.

They added that this situation emphasizes the importance of the layer the city has put in place to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus at civic facilities.

