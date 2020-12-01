City of Saskatoon leisure centre employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An employee who works at three leisure centres in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19.

City of Saskatoon officials said the employee worked at Lakewood Civic Centre, the Saskatoon Field House and Shaw Centre.

City officials said anyone who was at one of the facilities on the days and times listed below should self-monitor and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing if any symptoms develop.

Lakewood Civic Centre

Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House

Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Shaw Centre

Nov. 14 from 1:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 15 from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is undertaking contact tracing and will inform individuals identified as close contacts.

City officials said cleaning and disinfecting have taken place at the three locations since the positive case was identified.

No other details have been released by the city due to privacy concerns, but officials said the positive case is unlikely to be linked to workplace transmission.

While officials said they understand the case may cause concern for customers at the facilities, they reiterated that many health and safety protocols and precautions are in place.

Among those are mandatory masks for staff and the public, safety signage and markers, and acrylic barriers for some staff.

They added that this situation emphasizes the importance of the layer the city has put in place to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus at civic facilities.

