Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

SHA opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Prince Albert, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 12:37 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said testing at a mobile drive-thru site in Prince Albert starts on Dec. 2.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said testing at a mobile drive-thru site in Prince Albert starts on Dec. 2. File / Global News

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is coming to Saskatchewan’s third-largest city.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said testing at the mobile site in Prince Albert starts on Dec. 2.

Testing is available daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Cone Shop Car Wash, 890 6th Ave. E.

People seeking a test must have their health card and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Everyone in a vehicle should be members of the same family or family bubble, the SHA said.

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health officials describes time constraints behind contact tracing
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health officials describes time constraints behind contact tracing

The site is first-come, first-served and the SHA said people should expect wait times due to demands for the service along with protocols that need to be followed.

Those protocols include patient registration, specimen collections and cleaning.

SHA officials said it is making the daily drive-thru coronavirus testing available due to increased demand.

The current test site in Prince Albert continues to operate for booked appointments through either a HealthLine 811 referral or a doctor.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

