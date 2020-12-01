SHA opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Prince Albert, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is coming to Saskatchewan’s third-largest city.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said testing at the mobile site in Prince Albert starts on Dec. 2.

Testing is available daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Cone Shop Car Wash, 890 6th Ave. E.

People seeking a test must have their health card and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Everyone in a vehicle should be members of the same family or family bubble, the SHA said.

The site is first-come, first-served and the SHA said people should expect wait times due to demands for the service along with protocols that need to be followed.

Those protocols include patient registration, specimen collections and cleaning.

SHA officials said it is making the daily drive-thru coronavirus testing available due to increased demand.

The current test site in Prince Albert continues to operate for booked appointments through either a HealthLine 811 referral or a doctor.

