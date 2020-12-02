Send this page to someone via email

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has released its annual list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Alberta — and this year, it’s comprised entirely of Ford F-series and Dodge Ram trucks.

“These trucks are attractive to thieves, and oil and gas companies have used them almost exclusively, which has brought a disproportionately high amount of them to the province,” the ICB said in a news release.

“In addition, the 2007 and earlier models were easy to steal because many did not have theft-deterrent devices installed.”

According to the insurance bureau, the three main types of auto theft seen across Canada in 2020 were electronic theft of vehicles from the owner’s driveway, high-end vehicles stolen by organized crime groups for shipment overseas and vehicles stolen for street racing purposes.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a growing trend, especially during the pandemic, in dangerous activities such as street racing and illegal gatherings for drifting events, providing a market for stolen small, speedy vehicles,” the ICB said.

As for electronic auto theft, the IBC said it seems to be on the rise across the country as more vehicles are equipped with technology like keyless entry remotes.

“While the technology in our vehicles continues to evolve, so do sophisticated auto thieves who are using technology to bypass security systems and electronically gain access to Canadians’ vehicles.”

The top 10 most stolen vehicles in Alberta in 2020, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

“Thieves have many motives,” IBC national director of investigative services Bryan Gast said. “Regardless of how a vehicle is stolen, auto theft is a serious threat to public safety and continues to cost all Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement

Insurance Bureau of Canada is the national industry association representing Canada’s private home, auto and business insurers.

Its member companies make up 90 per cent of the property and casualty insurance market in Canada.