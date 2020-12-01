Police release video of robbery at Richmond Hill convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have released surveillance video of a convenience store robbery in Richmond Hill in a bid to draw in tips.

Police said that on Nov. 3, shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a convenience store on Springhead Gardens in the area of Yonge Street and Weldrick Road.

Investigators said two masked men entered the business — one with a handgun — and demanded cash.

The store employee complied and was not injured.

Police said the suspects fled the area south on Springhead Gardens.

Police said they’re working to identify the suspects, both of whom are believed to be men between 20 and 25 years old, and released a video of the robbery on Tuesday in the hope that it will help bring in tips.

One of the men was five feet 10 inches with a slim build who was wearing black clothing, a balaclava and had a handgun, police said.

Officers described the second suspect as six feet three inches with a heavy build and who was wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes, white socks, a balaclava, and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.