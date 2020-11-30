Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting at Oshawa apartment

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 12:05 pm
Police at the scene of a shooting in downtown Oshawa on Sunday.
Police at the scene of a shooting in downtown Oshawa on Sunday. Colin Williamson

Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at an Oshawa apartment Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Simcoe and Athol streets around 10:30 a.m. and found 27-year-old Justin Blight of Oshawa without vital signs.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in downtown Oshawa shooting, police say

Officers said a suspect was also found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre where he is in stable condition.

Noah Renison, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an “isolated incident” and added that there is no concern to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

