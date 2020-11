Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say officers are at the scene of a double shooting in downtown Oshawa.

According to a tweet posted to the police force’s Twitter account, the shooting happened on Simcoe Street.

Police tweeted about the incident at 11:18 a.m.

One male was reported to be without vital signs, while a second male had life-threatening injuries.

Officers said roads are closed in the area.

— More to come

Officers from @DRPSCEDiv are onscene of a double shooting on Simcoe St in downtown Oshawa. One male VSA and another male with life threatening injuries who will be going to a trauma center. More info to follow. Active scene, road closures in the area. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 29, 2020

Advertisement