Man dead after single-vehicle crash at Toronto’s Exhibition Place: police

Toronto police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash at the city’s Exhibition Place early Sunday.
Police said they were called to the scene at the Princes’ Gates at 4:19 a.m.
Officers said a vehicle was travelling at a high speed and struck the gates.
The driver, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are investigating what led to the crash.
