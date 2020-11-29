Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after single-vehicle crash at Toronto’s Exhibition Place: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 29, 2020 9:37 am
The scene of a fatal collision at Toronto's Princes' Gates on Sunday.
The scene of a fatal collision at Toronto's Princes' Gates on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash at the city’s Exhibition Place early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the scene at the Princes’ Gates at 4:19 a.m.

Officers said a vehicle was travelling at a high speed and struck the gates.

Read more: Explosion at Toronto home leaves at least 8 with minor injuries

The driver, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Click to play video 'Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end' Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end
Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceCrashTorontoCollisionFatal Crashtoronto police serviceToronto crashToronto CollisionExhibition PlaceToronto Exhibition PlaceExhibition Place Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers