Man dead after single-vehicle crash at Toronto’s Exhibition Place: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash at the city’s Exhibition Place early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the scene at the Princes’ Gates at 4:19 a.m.

Officers said a vehicle was travelling at a high speed and struck the gates.

Read more: Explosion at Toronto home leaves at least 8 with minor injuries

The driver, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

0:37 Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end

Advertisement